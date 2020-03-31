Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry buys Mark Ronson’s Los Feliz villa

The Mediterranean Revival-style villa was built in 1935.
Built in 1935, the Mediterranean Revival-style villa mixes original details with custom finishes.
(Hilton & Hyland)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
March 31, 2020
12:38 PM
With the NBA season suspended, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry found time to close a deal in Los Feliz, buying the home of Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson for $4.776 million.

The Mediterranean Revival-style spot, built in 1935, has lots of character. Tucked behind gates, it’s surrounded by grassy yards, tropical landscaping and a handful of romantic outdoor lounges.

Inside, original details such as beamed ceilings and wrought iron compete with custom finishes and bright pops of color. Animal-themed wallpaper covers the formal dining room, while the family room and library boast shades of green.

1/9
The swimming pool.  (Hilton & Hyland)
2/9
The foyer.  (Hilton & Hyland)
3/9
The step-down living room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
4/9
The dining room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
5/9
A dining nook sits off the kitchen.  (Hilton & Hyland)
6/9
The emerald green-hued den.  (Hilton & Hyland)
7/9
The master suite has a fireplace and a sitting room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
8/9
The guesthouse is two stories.  (Hilton & Hyland)
9/9
The house sits on about a third of an acre.  (Hilton & Hyland)

A spiral staircase leads upstairs, where the impressive master suite features a lounge, fireplace, arched doorway and navy blue walls and carpet. It’s one of five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in 6,263 square feet.

Covered balconies overlook a backyard that holds a fountain-fed pool and spa and is surrounded by palm trees. A two-story guesthouse with a lounge and wet bar completes the property, which spans a third of an acre.

Lasry, 60, serves as CEO of Avenue Capital Group, a multinational investment firm focused on distressed securities and private equity. In 2014, he and fellow hedge fund manager Wes Edens led a small group of investors who purchased the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl for $550 million. Forbes lists Lasry’s net worth at $1.8 billion.

Ronson, 44, is known as the producer of such hits as Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” album as well as the singles “Rehab” and “Uptown Funk.” Two years ago, the British musician scored a hat trick of sorts when he won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for co-writing the song “Shallow” for the movie “A Star Is Born.” It was his seventh Grammy Award.

Public records showed Ronson used a corporate entity to buy the property in 2016 for about $4.295 million.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Sheena Sadaghiani of Keller Williams Realty Brentwood represented Lasry.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
