Media mogul Jules Haimovitz aims for $21.3 million in the 90210

Homes sales are down in Southern California, but that’s not stopping Jules Haimovitz from aiming for eight figures. The media mogul, who has served as president of MGM Networks and Viacom Entertainment, is asking $21.32 million for his hillside mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area.

The property spans more than an acre in Mulholland Estates, a posh guard-gated community that counts filmmaker Tyler Perry, singer Robbie Williams and actor Charlie Sheen among its former residents.

Mediterranean in style, the three-story home boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in over 16,000 square feet. In addition to traditional living spaces such as a formal entry and chef’s kitchen, there’s a library, a gym, a movie theater, a game room and a wine cellar. An oversized garage can accommodate 10 vehicles.

The property makes the most of the scenic setting, with decks on the top level that enjoy sweeping city views.

Walls of glass connect the living spaces to the backyard, where a patio and lawn descend to an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. Outdoor dining areas dot the space, which caps off with a tennis court at the edge of the property.

Fredrik Eklund and Andreas Elsenhans of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Mulholland Estates has seen a lot of action of late. In 2018, Perry sold his mansion there to Pharrell Williams, who has since put the glass-and-steel residence up for sale at $16.95 million.

Earlier this year, Sheen sold his longtime Mediterranean villa in the community for $6.6 million.