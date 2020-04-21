Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud lands in Encino


Newly built, the wood-clad farmhouse includes a detached guesthouse and swimming pool.

By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 21, 2020
11:51 AM
Actor Mena Massoud must’ve liked what he saw in Encino. The star of Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” movie recently paid $2.2 million — or $1,000 over the asking price — for a newly built modern farmhouse that had been on the market for just over a week, records show.

Gated and landscaped, the property comes with a two-story home, a detached guesthouse and an amenity-packed backyard with a swimming pool, spa and gardens.

Stained wood accents break up the black-and-white color palette both inside and out. Through double doors, the home enters directly into an open floor plan with a marble kitchen, dining area and designer living room complete with pocketing doors and a drop-down movie screen. Glass wine storage is tucked under the staircase.

The master suite sits upstairs. One of four bedrooms and four bathrooms, it expands to a marble bathroom touched up with gold and a private covered balcony with neighborhood views. The floor plan spans 3,850 square feet.

Outside, the chic guesthouse adds tray ceilings wrapped with LED lights and a wine cooler. Both structures expand to wood patios overlooking the pool.

Andrew Dinsky of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Lisa Grayson Realty, also with Keller Williams, represented the buyer.

Massoud, 28, was born in Egypt before moving with his family to Canada as a child. He landed brief roles in the shows “Nikita” and “Combat Hospital” before starring in the titular role of 2019’s “Aladdin,” which grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
