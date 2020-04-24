OneRepublic’s Brent Kutzle lists his mountain retreat in Topanga

Brent Kutzle is keeping things moving in Topanga. About a year after buying a four-acre mountain retreat in the scenic community, the OneRepublic bassist and cellist has put the property up for sale at $2.195 million.

That’s $95,000 more than he paid for it last May, real estate records show.

Privacy is the story here, as the modern farmhouse enjoys 360-degree views at the end of a private road tucked among the mountains. “Four acres feel like hundreds with the surrounding parks and the privacy they provide,” Kutzle said.

1 / 17 The four-acre retreat. (Compass) 2 / 17 The driveway. (Compass) 3 / 17 The dining area. (Compass) 4 / 17 The kitchen. (Compass) 5 / 17 The center-island kitchen. (Compass) 6 / 17 The living room. (Compass) 7 / 17 The gym. (Compass) 8 / 17 The master bedroom. (Compass) 9 / 17 The master bedroom. (Compass) 10 / 17 The master bathroom. (Compass) 11 / 17 The guest bedroom. (Compass) 12 / 17 The deck. (Compass) 13 / 17 The exterior. (Compass) 14 / 17 The hilltop home. (Compass) 15 / 17 The yard. (Compass) 16 / 17 The scenic retreat. (Compass) 17 / 17 The retreat. (Compass)

The crisp white exterior gives way to more of the same inside, as wood accents and heated concrete floors break up the whitewashed common spaces. On the main level, there’s a living room, dining area and center-island kitchen all lined with sliding glass doors.

The second story boasts a bonus room, office, a loft accessed by a spiral staircase and the master suite. One of three bedrooms, it opens to a spacious terrace with sweeping views. A grassy lawn completes the property down below.

Tony Mark and Russell Grether of Compass hold the listing.

A native of Fountain Valley, Kutzle has recorded four albums with the pop rock band including 2016’s “Oh My My.” Their latest effort, “Human,” is set to release later this year.

His bandmate, frontman Ryan Tedder, sold his Midcentury-style home in Beverly Hills to supermodel Cindy Crawford three years ago for $11.625 million, The Times previously reported.