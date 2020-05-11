Beth Behrs of ‘2 Broke Girls’ lists light-filled home in Hollywood Hills

Actress-writer Beth Behrs, known for her sitcom roles on “The Neighborhood” and “2 Broke Girls,” has put her home in Hollywood Hills up for sale at $1.995 million.

Walled and gated from the street, the updated 1920 home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in about 2,600 square feet of bright and airy space. Among features is a formal dining room with walls of picture windows, two fireplaces and wrap-around decking that extends the living space outdoors. The polished chef’s kitchen is outfitted with a range and a small island/wine chiller.

1 / 10 The entry. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The dining room features walls of windows and built-in bookshelves. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 A sitting room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The updated kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 A bathroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The master bedroom has a fireplace. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 A bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 A bedroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The view. (Realtor.com)

A guest wing with a kitchen and sitting room lies on the lower level. A garden terrace completes the space.

The home was previously owned by Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson. Behrs purchased the property from the actors through a trust in 2014 for $1.488 million, records show.

In addition to her television work, Behrs has appeared in such films as “American Pie Presents: The Book of Love” and “Hello, My Name Is Doris.” The 34-year-old actress voiced character Carrie Williams in the Disney-Pixar animated film “Monsters University.”

Joshua Myler of the Agency holds the listing.