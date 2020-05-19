Walt Disney’s ‘dream house’ in Palm Springs sells for the asking price

A Palm Spring residence once home to Walt Disney and his wife Lillian has sold for the asking price of $1.095 million.

Referred to in the listing as “Walt Disney’s Technicolor Dream House,” the four-bedroom, four-bathroom magical kingdom in the Indian Canyons community was originally built for the animator and his wife in 1962. It remained in the Disney family until 2015, when it sold for $650,000.

1 / 10 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The guest bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The patio. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The pool. (Realtor.com)

Entered through red-painted double doors, the 2,443-square-foot house features bright splashes of color and decorations that pay homage to its original owner. Mirrored ceilings top the entry, which leads to a living and dining room. An eat-in kitchen lies off the common area.

Sliding glass doors take in views of the community golf course. The backyard is outfitted with a swimming pool, a raised spa, lawn and a covered patio.

The home last traded hands in 2017 for $865,000 and came up for sale in March for $1.095 million, records show.

Disney, who died in 1966 at 65, was an entrepreneur, animator and producer who in the 1920s created Disney Bros. Studio with his brother Roy and, three decades later, opened Disneyland in Anaheim.

Michael Erives and Darcey Deetz of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners were the listing agents. Erives also represented the buyer.