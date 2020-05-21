Filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld’s picturesque Colorado retreat seeks $13.25 million

Barry Sonnenfeld is shooting for eight figures in the Rocky Mountains. The filmmaker, who directed “The Addams Family” and the “Men in Black” trilogy, just listed his ranch in Telluride, Colo., for $13.25 million.

Telluride, a charming ski town with a population of around 2,500, has long served as a celebrity retreat. High-profile owners over the years include Tom Cruise and Oprah Winfrey, who five years ago dropped $14 million on a high-tech home with a wine cellar made to resemble a mining tunnel.

Spanning more than 62 acres at the top of a knoll, Sonnenfeld’s mountain retreat offers a world of its own. There’s a wood-and-stone mansion of more than 10,000 square feet, as well as a two-bedroom guesthouse, greenhouse and private luge course.

1 / 14 Aerial view of the home. (Aurelie Slegers) 2 / 14 The 62-acre property. (Aurelie Slegers) 3 / 14 The kitchen. (Aurelie Slegers) 4 / 14 The living room. (Aurelie Slegers) 5 / 14 The interior. (Aurelie Slegers) 6 / 14 The movie theater. (Aurelie Slegers) 7 / 14 The master bedroom. (Aurelie Slegers) 8 / 14 The game room. (Aurelie Slegers) 9 / 14 The deck. (Aurelie Slegers) 10 / 14 The mountain retreat. (Aurelie Slegers) 11 / 14 The sculpture. (Aurelie Slegers) 12 / 14 The fire pit. (Aurelie Slegers) 13 / 14 The mountain home. (Aurelie Slegers) 14 / 14 The knoll-top property. (Aurelie Slegers)

Dramatic wood beams line the towering ceilings in the open floor plan, which combines a double-island kitchen, dining area and voluminous living room with walls of glass. Elsewhere are seven bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a game room, a wet bar and a movie theater.

Terraces and balconies hang off the home, taking in sweeping scenes of the surrounding mountains. At the edge of the tree-filled property, there’s a grassy lawn with a fire pit surrounded by tiered seating.

Sonnenfeld, 67, made his directorial debut with 1991’s “The Addams Family” and directed its sequel, “Addams Family Values,” before collaborating with Will Smith for the “Men in Black” trilogy and “Wild Wild West.” More recently, he directed and developed “A Series of Unfortunate Events” for Netflix.

Patrick Pelisson of Telluride Properties holds the listing.