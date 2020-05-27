Avril Lavigne and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger take a loss on marital home

Five years after their separation, singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger hav sold their marital home. Records show the Sherman Oaks mansion just traded hands for $5 million, or $400,000 less than the pair paid for it shortly before separating in 2015.

The house in Longridge Estates looks about the same as it did when they bought it — save for a newly built attic complete with a game room and bonus room with a wet bar under angled skylights and wood beams.

Gates and landscaping surround the corner-lot property that features a circular driveway and motor court in front. Inside, dual staircases and dual chandeliers anchor an expansive foyer and living room brightened by a two-story wall of windows.

1 / 14 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 2 / 14 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 14 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 14 The family room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 14 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 14 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 7 / 14 The game room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 14 The bonus room. (Realtor.com) 9 / 14 The patio. (Realtor.com) 10 / 14 The pool. (Realtor.com) 11 / 14 The lawn. (Realtor.com) 12 / 14 The sports court. (Realtor.com) 13 / 14 The driveway. (Realtor.com) 14 / 14 The front. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

In more than 10,000 square feet, there are six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a kitchen and family room under coffered ceilings and a movie theater perched above the three-car garage. Upstairs, four sets of French doors open to Juliet balconies off the master suite.

A covered patio with a motorized roof overlooks the entertainer’s backyard, where a lawn separates a sports court from a saltwater swimming pool and spa. The tree-topped grounds cover just over half an acre.

Lavigne found stardom when she was just 17 with her 2002 debut album “Let It Go,” which featured the hits “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.” The 35-year-old Canada native has released six studio albums including 2019’s “Head Above Water.”

In 2013, she sold her Mediterranean mansion in Bel-Air to NBA star Chris Paul for $8.495 million, The Times previously reported.

Advertisement

Kroeger, who’s also from Canada, is best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist for the rock band Nickelback. Since forming in 1995, the group has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide with hits including “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph” and “Rockstar.”

Christopher Pauloski of Compass handled both ends of the deal.