Are Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun still engaged? It’s complicated

A representative for Avril Lavigne confirmed to Page Six Tuesday that the “Girlfriend” singer had parted ways with fiancé Mod Sun after a yearlong engagement.

But then a spokesperson for Mod Sun had to go and make things “so complicated,” claiming that the “Karma” artist was not aware they had broken up.

After Lavigne’s rep verified the split, Mod Sun’s rep told Page Six that the recording artists were “together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

Advertisement

Amid reports Lavigne and Mod Sun had called off their engagement, the “What the Hell” performer was photographed hugging Tyga, 33, after grabbing dinner with the rapper at Nobu in Malibu over the weekend. The internet has since been buzzing with rumors that Lavigne and Tyga are an item.

Reps for Lavigne and Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Mod Sun, 35, proposed to Lavigne, 38, in front of the Eiffel Tower last April after dating the “Sk8er Boi” hit-maker for about a year. The musicians became a couple around the same time they released their 2021 collab, “Flames.” They followed up with the song “Shelter” from Mod Sun’s 2023 album, “God Save the Teen.”

Lavigne was previously married to Chad Kroeger of the rock band Nickelback for about two years until they called it quits in 2015. Before that, she was wed to fellow Canadian musician Deryck Whibleyfor more than three years until they ended things in 2009.