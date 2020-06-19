Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Disney+ boss Ricky Strauss serves up regal home above Sunset Strip

Built in 1936, the elegant Regency-style home showcases dramatic style both inside and out.
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
June 19, 2020
Disney+ executive Ricky Strauss, who oversees content and marketing for the streaming service, has put his Hollywood Hills home of four years on the market for $6.895 million. If he gets his price, he’ll walk away with a profit of about half a million dollars.

Walled and gated, the property sits just above the Sunset Strip, centering on a Regency-style home built in 1936. It showcases elegant style both inside and out, as an English garden leads to a hedge-lined walkway over a koi pond.

Dramatic features mix with modern interiors in the formal living spaces, which include a foyer with a curved staircase, a marble kitchen with checkered floors and a living room with French doors and wainscoting.

The den, complete with lattice windows and a wet bar, is painted glossy green, while the formal dining room was turned gold during Strauss’ stay. All three bedrooms are found upstairs, including a master suite that expands to a private balcony. Amenities such as a movie theater and wine cellar complete the floor plan.

Tall hedges enclose the entertainer’s backyard complete with a covered patio, an outdoor fireplace and a brick-lined swimming pool and spa. The property covers about a quarter of an acre.

Strauss was named president of content and marketing at Disney+ in 2018, and the streaming service launched a year later. As of April, it had gained more than 50 million subscribers.

James Hancock of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

