Flea’s former pad outside of Griffith Park comes to market

In Los Feliz, a 1930s traditional recently owned by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea just came to market for $3.488 million.

Flea, whose real name is Michael Balzary, had a successful stay in the elegant abode about a block away from Griffith Park. Records show he bought it for $2.47 million in 2014 and sold it four years later for $3.215 million — or $218,000 over his asking price.

It’s not his only former home in the area; he sold a Mediterranean compound near Griffith Park for $6 million in 2014 as well as a Malibu contemporary for $3.15 million in 2011.

Filling out a flat corner lot, the two-story home looks about the same as it did when Flea lived there, save for a few cosmetic changes. The purple front door has been painted red, and inside, the kitchen has been touched up with subway tile, and the den now sports glitzy wallpaper.

In 3,561 square feet, there are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms as well as formal common spaces such as a foyer with lattice windows, a living room with a fireplace and a dining room with wainscoting.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a bathroom with a vintage clawfoot tub and a private balcony. It overlooks a private backyard with a slender saltwater pool and spa, a covered patio and a custom cedar sauna.

A native of Australia, Flea co-founded the Red Hot Chili Peppers in the ‘80s, and the L.A.-based rock band has gone on to win six Grammys and record 11 studio albums. In 2012, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Julia Allos of Deasy Penner Podley holds the listing.