Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Newly retired 49er Joe Staley hands off Menlo Park home

Joe Staley celebrates the 49ers' win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship on Jan. 19 in Santa Clara, Calif.
Offensive tackle Joe Staley, shown after the 49ers’ NFC Championship win over Green Bay on Jan. 19, has sold his Menlo Park home for $5.475 million.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 14, 2020
1:15 PM
Share

Longtime San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley, who hung up his cleats in April following a 13-year career with the team, has sold his home in Menlo Park, Calif., for $5.475 million, public records show.

Set on a cul-de-sac lot, the traditional-style home has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and more than 3,300 square feet of interior space. Features include fireplaces with large stone mantles, an eat-in kitchen and a family room that opens to the backyard.

The property, encompassing over a quarter of an acre, is shaded by mature trees and landscaping, and holds an outdoor dining area, a fireplace, decking and lawn.

The traditional-style two-story home sits on about a quarter of an acre.
(NearMap)
Advertisement

Staley, 35, was a model of consistency for the 49ers for more than a decade, starting in all 181 regular-season games in which he appeared from 2007 to 2019. In addition to three All-Pro nods and six Pro Bowl selections, he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team (2010-2019) in April.

He bought the property in 2015 for $4.474 million, records show.

The 94025 ZIP Code, where the Staley home is located, ranked among the priciest in the U.S. last year with a 2019 median sale of $2.3 million, according to PropertyShark. Neighboring cities such as Redwood City, Palo Alto and Portola Valley also ranked among the top 50 priciest ZIP Codes. Atherton, just north of Menlo Park, topped the list with a median sale price of $7.05 million.

Listing agents Christopher Bellot and Andrew Cotton of Compass declined to comment on the sale. Keri Nicholas, also with Compass, represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement