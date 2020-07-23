‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum seeks $6.995 million for Ritz-Carlton condo

Jason Blum, the Blumhouse Productions chief behind films such as “The Purge” and “Get Out,” is looking to get out of his place in downtown L.A. His designer condo just listed for $6.995 million, about $300,000 more than he paid four years ago.

The corner-unit condo spans 4,250 square feet in the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live, an exclusive enclave with celebrity residents such as Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball and Lakers owner Jim Buss.

Wraparound walls of glass bring sweeping city views into the sleek interior, which boasts wood floors and plenty of open space. The spread includes a living room, family room, center-island kitchen and multiple dining areas.

Of the three bedrooms, the largest by far is the master suite. Lined with windows, it comes with a walk-in closet and a spa bathroom with large French windows that peek into the bedroom.

In addition to the attractions of L.A. Live, the complex features amenities such as a rooftop pool, gym, spa, salon, lounge, valet and concierge.

Blum, a native of L.A., founded Blumhouse Productions in 2000, and the company has become well known for horror franchises such as “Paranormal Activity” and “Insidious.” He’s also received Oscar nominations for the films “Whiplash,” “Get Out” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.