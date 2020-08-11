‘Fury’ producer Anton Lessine seeks $5.95 million for modern Palisades retreat

Anton Lessine — the movie producer behind “Fury” and “Ophelia” and son of late Vladimir Putin advisor Mikhail Lesin — is testing the market in Pacific Palisades. His modern mountain retreat is up for grabs at $5.95 million, about $2 million more than he paid for it five years ago.

Perched way up in the Palisades Highlands, the nearly one-acre property enjoys sweeping mountain and ocean views.

Sloping rooflines and custom windows define the geometric exterior, and inside, skylights and curving lines bring character to the bright living spaces. Save for the kitchen counters, which he turned from black to white, Lessine kept things mostly the same during his stay.

1 / 11 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The staircase. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The view from the deck. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The gym. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The yard. (Realtor.com)

A spiral staircase navigates the two-story floor plan, which holds four bedrooms and five bathrooms in about 4,800 square feet. Upstairs, the primary suite encompasses a lounge, fireplace, steam shower and private deck.

Common spaces include a chandelier-topped dining area, an office with a commanding view, and a step-down living room with a curved wall of glass. For amenities, out back there’s a steam room, as well as a long, slender pool with a spa.

Santiago Arana of the Agency holds the listing.

Lessine has produced 10 films since 2013, with credits including “Fading Gigolo,” “Rock the Kasbah” and “Dirty Grandpa.”