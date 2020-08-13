Pool homes for $1 million in L.A. County

Worried about hitting the public pool in the middle of a pandemic? Here’s a look at homes with pools for roughly $1 million in Sherman Oaks, Pasadena and L.A. in L.A. County.

SHERMAN OAKS: This three-bedroom home on a corner lot features finishes such as whitewashed beams, Saltillo tile and stained-glass windows across a single story.

Address: 14205 Collins St., Sherman Oaks, 91401

Listed for: $974,950 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,911 square feet (10,671-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious frontyard; covered porch; den with pool access; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 91401 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $1.122 million, up 37.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

940 Cynthia Ave., Pasadena (Realtor.com)

PASADENA: Custom pavers and fruit trees surround the pool behind this Spanish-style hacienda in Hastings Ranch.

Address: 940 Cynthia Ave., Pasadena, 91107

Listed for: $959,878 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,643 square feet (7,219-square-foot lot)

Features: Courtyard entry; colorful common spaces; glass block windows; custom primary bathroom

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $855,000, down 5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1542 N. Avenue 46, Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

LOS ANGELES: This 99-year-old Craftsman in Eagle Rock with custom tile and a Murphy bed boasts drought-tolerant landscaping in front and a saltwater pool and spa out back.

Address: 1542 N. Avenue 46, Los Angeles, 90041

Listed for: $1.099 million for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,533 square feet (6,756-square-foot lot)

Features: Fruit trees; updated kitchen; covered wood deck; chic outdoor dining area

About the area: In the 90041 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $905,000, down 1.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5457 Van Noord Ave., Sherman Oaks (Realtor.com)

SHERMAN OAKS: A brick fireplace anchors this single-story home that’s down $50,000 from its original asking price.

Address: 5457 Van Noord Ave., Sherman Oaks, 91401

Listed for: $1.049 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,848 square feet (8,505-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors; granite counters; two-car garage; fenced swimming pool

3705 Alder Lane, Pasadena (Realtor.com)

PASADENA: Post-and-beam ceilings and a dual-sided fireplace bring Midcentury charm to this low-slung ranch with a pool and spa in back.

Address: 3705 Alder Lane, Pasadena, 91107

Listed for: $1.099 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,784 square feet (7,699-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; wood parquet floors; sliding glass doors; mountain views

5342 Lemon Grove Ave., Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

LOS ANGELES: Built a century ago, this three-bedroom spot in Melrose Hill features stone on the outside and wood on the inside.

Address: 5342 Lemon Grove Ave., Los Angeles, 90038

Listed for: $999,000 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,536 square feet (7,001-square-foot lot)

Features: Fenced lot; living room with stacked stone fireplace; dining room with buffet; swimming pool with diving board

About the area: No single-family homes in the 90038 ZIP Code traded hands in June, according to CoreLogic.