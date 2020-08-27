Coastal homes for $900,000 in Orange County
Here’s a look at what roughly $900,000 buys in the coastal communities of San Clemente, Dana Point and Huntington Beach in Orange County.
SAN CLEMENTE: The largest of the bunch, this cul-de-sac home in the master-planned Talega community opens to a front-facing balcony overlooking the neighborhood.
Address: 32 Calle Boveda, San Clemente, 92673
Listed for: $905,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,294 square feet (6,993-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story living room; open-concept kitchen; upper-level loft; landscaped backyard
About the area: In the 92673 ZIP Code, based on 57 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.025 million, down 10% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
DANA POINT: A gated walkway approaches this two-story gated-community home that’s down $40,000 from its original asking price.
Address: 38 Saint Michael, Dana Point, 92629
Listed for: $920,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,064 square feet (3,500-square-foot lot)
Features: Glass block windows; marble fireplace; two-story great room; primary suite with private balcony
About the area: In the 92629 ZIP Code, based on 146 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.681 million, up 40.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HUNTINGTON BEACH: Recently remodeled, this freshly painted residence boasts a custom Dutch front door and a designer kitchen with built-in seating.
Address: 9432 Krepp Drive, Huntington Beach, 92646
Listed for: $924,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,736 square feet (7,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Covered entry; open floor plan; kitchen with marble counters; oversize primary suite with dual closets
About the area: In the 92646 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $894,000, down 3.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN CLEMENTE: Less than a mile from the ocean, this single-story home features a landscaped yard in front and a trellis-topped patio in back.
Address: 106 Avenida San Pablo, San Clemente, 92672
Listed for: $885,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,216 square feet (5,087-square-foot lot)
Features: Tile floors; floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace; carpet in bedrooms; peekaboo ocean views
About the area: In the 92672 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.095 million, down 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
DANA POINT: A tropical backyard with a koi pond backs up this 1960s home a few blocks from the ocean in Capistrano Beach.
Address: 27081 Calle Dolores, Dana Point, 92624
Listed for: $899,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,450 square feet (5,220-square-foot lot)
Features: Beamed ceilings; hardwood floors; remodeled kitchen; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92624 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.064 million, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HUNTINGTON BEACH: A glass atrium anchors this charming beach bungalow with brick accents and a putting green in back.
Address: 5971 Gildred Circle, Huntington Beach, 92649
Listed for: $899,000 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,602 square feet (6,630-square-foot lot)
Features: Corner lot; remodeled kitchen; upgraded bathrooms; recessed lighting
About the area: In the 92649 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.253 million, up 33.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
