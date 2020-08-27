Jose Canseco’s former home base in Encino lists for sale

In Encino, an English country-style home owned by baseball great Jose Canseco in the mid-2000s is up for grabs at $2.59 million. That’s about $1 million more than it sold for last summer, records show.

Gated and landscaped, the two-story home draws the eye with a brick-and-stone exterior lined with lattice windows. A pair of stone lions frame the double-door entry, leading into 5,169 square feet of updated interiors.

Highlights include a foyer with a sweeping staircase, a living room under coffered ceilings, a dining room with paneled walls and a kitchen with a tile backsplash. Wet bars touch up the main level and master suite, which also holds dual bathrooms and dual closets.

A terrace hangs off the back of the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home, descending via spiral staircase to a spacious patio with a swimming pool and outdoor kitchen. A fire pit, sauna and enclosed hot tub area complete the property.

A native of Cuba, Canseco was a six-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, two-time home run leader, American League rookie of the year in 1984 and most valuable player in 1986 during his decorated career. The 56-year-old won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees and also had stints with the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox.

Roger Perry and Odelia Asher of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills hold the listing.