‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ actor Barrett Foa looks to sell in Silver Lake

Singer-actor Barrett Foa, who starred in Broadway shows for a decade before joining the cast of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” has put his artsy Silver Lake home on the market for $1.699 million.

He paid $1.345 million for the Midcentury-vibe home four years ago, records show.

Perched in the hills above Silver Lake Reservoir, the two-story spot features a sleek gray exterior broken up by a bright orange front door. Vibrant pops of color fill the floor plan, including a wall of green in the dining area and a wall of blue in the den. Lavender cabinetry circles the step-up kitchen.

1 / 9 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The staircase. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 The den. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The primary bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 The backyard. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The 2,065-square-foot interior also features clean lines, clerestory windows, white oak floors, designer fixtures and plenty of built-ins. Upstairs, the primary suite includes a deep blue tile bathroom and a private balcony overlooking the hills.

A pocketing wall of glass opens outside, where a brand new deck boasts a garden, fountain and fire pit topped by string lights.

Sherri Rogers and Anthony Stellini of Compass hold the listing.

Foa’s theater credits include “The Fantasticks,” “The Pirates of Penzance,” “The Music Man” and “Mamma Mia!” Since 2009, he’s portrayed technical operator Eric Beale in “NCIS: Los Angeles.”