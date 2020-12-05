Hot Property: Doc Rivers makes a big pass in Malibu

It has been a dramatic off-season for Doc Rivers. In September, the Clippers coach was fired after seven seasons with the team following a disappointing defeat in the NBA Western Conference semifinals, then was hired as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers less than a week later.

The big move is accompanied by a big home sale, as the 59-year-old has unloaded his Malibu beach house for $12.25 million.

Spanish in style, the two-story home enjoys an oceanfront spot in Malibu Cove Colony, one of L.A. County’s most expensive enclaves, with owners over the years including “The Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams and film producer Gianni Nunnari.

Rivers’ place takes advantage of the scenic setting with pocketing walls of glass and a sprawling deck that descends to the beach. The main level houses the owner’s suite, a large space with a private balcony, walk-in closet and steam shower.

Downstairs, an open floor plan combines a living room, dining room and chef’s kitchen topped by vaulted ceilings. In addition to the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home, there’s a courtyard with a bar and a detached spa with a sauna and Japanese soaking tub.

Mary Swanson of Compass held the listing. Elizabeth Seaman of Pinnacle Estate Properties represented the buyer.

As a player, Rivers spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Clippers, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in a career that stretched from 1983 to 1996, including an All-Star Game appearance in 1988. As a coach, he was named NBA coach of the year with the Orlando Magic in 2000 and won a championship with the Boston Celtics eight years later. During his seven seasons with the Clippers, the team posted a record of 356-208.

He’ll still have a place to stay when the Sixers visit L.A. Records show that Rivers owns a Hamptons-style mansion in Hollywood Hills that he listed for $11.25 million about a year ago.

According to the Multiple Listing Service, he was originally asking $13.25 million for the Malibu home late last year but trimmed the price to $13 million over the summer.

Comedian closes in WeHo

Comedy actor Seth Rogen has another hit on his hands in West Hollywood. A month after listing his Spanish-style retreat, the actor-director sold it for $2.16 million — $35,000 more than he was asking.

It’s not his main residence; that one spans 10 acres a few miles north in Hollywood Hills West. He shelled out nearly $8 million for the nature-oriented retreat, complete with streams, trees and trails, in 2014, The Times reported.

Rogen bought the West Hollywood place for $1.65 million in 2006. The 97-year-old hacienda, shrouded in landscaping and tucked behind gates, has a courtyard in front, while the lush backyard boasts multiple ponds, dramatic dining areas and fire features.

Inside, arched doorways, barrel ceilings and custom built-ins tie the home to its Spanish roots. French doors turn the living room into an indoor-outdoor space, and the dining area tacks on booth seating and a brick backsplash.

Four bedrooms and three bathrooms complete the 2,853-square-foot floor plan. The primary suite makes up the entire second story, with vaulted ceilings, a spa bathroom and a walk-in closet.

A native of Canada, Rogen appeared in the sitcoms “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared” before pivoting to film, writing and starring in “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express,” “This Is the End” and “The Interview.” More recently, he appeared in the HBO Max movie “An American Pickle” and served as an executive producer of the Prime Video series “The Boys.”

Jane Gavens and Mary Brill of the Brill Group at Compass held the listing. Michael Fahimian of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.

Iceman gets more than he asked

The market was hot for Shawn Ashmore, the actor best known for playing Iceman in the “X-Men” film series. He sold his Studio City home for $2.125 million, finding a buyer a week after listing and raking in $26,000 more than asking.

The deal caps a four-year stay for the Canada native, who paid $1.855 million for the place in 2016.

In Studio City’s Footbridge Square neighborhood, the two-story, nearly 3,000-square-foot home draws the eye with a striking gray exterior offset by a bright-blue double-door entry. The calming living spaces have tan walls and hardwood floors under recessed lighting.

On the main level, a living room with a fireplace steps down to a chef’s kitchen filled with marble, quartz and stainless steel. Two of the three bedrooms are upstairs, including an owner’s suite with a private deck.

An entertainer’s backyard with string lights has a swimming pool, spa, dining patio and grill, all surrounded by lawns.

Ashmore, 41, played Iceman in “X-Men,” “X2,” “X-Men: The Last Stand” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” His other credits include the horror film “The Ruins” and the shows “The Following,” “The Rookie” and “The Boys.”

Ingrid Sacerio of the Agency held the listing. Matthew Chang of Great Castle Properties represented the buyer.

Actor sells a starter home

“The Hunger Games” actor Josh Hutcherson wasted no time shedding his Studio City home, selling for $1.899 million after about two weeks on the market. That’s just $900 shy of his asking price, records show.

The buyer is Billy Walsh, a songwriter who has penned tracks for Post Malone and the Weeknd, The Times has confirmed.

The place is a bit more traditional than the home Hutcherson sold in February, a treehouse-style Midcentury perched in the Hollywood Hills. This 1,706-square-foot property features tiered gardens that approach the gray home, ascending to a covered front porch with whitewashed beams and string lights.

The beams continue inside, topping a dramatic living room with a wall of built-ins. There’s a center-island chef’s kitchen, an open-concept dining area with a wine cooler, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Covered in reclaimed wood, the owner’s suite features three closets and a remodeled bathroom.

Outside, a brick stairway climbs to an entertainer’s backyard perched above the property. It includes a kidney-shaped swimming pool and a pizza oven surrounded by a turf lawn and patio.

Besides the “Hunger Games” films, the 28-year-old Hutcherson is known for his roles in “RV” and “Future Man.” Last year, he had a voice role in the Netflix animated series “Ultraman.”

Michael Bergin of Compass held the listing. Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty represented Walsh.

A cowboy’s compound

After waffling on and off the market for the last two years, a Riverside County ranch once owned by John Wayne is trying to corral a buyer once more. The 2,000-acre spread recently relisted for $8 million, records show.

Dubbed “Rancho Pavoreal,” the compound is in Sage, an agricultural community south of Hemet and east of Temecula.

The property is fenced and cross-fenced with horse trails winding through the acreage. There are sweeping views of the mountains and valleys beyond. At the center sits a stucco ranch house with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,000 square feet. The property also has a barn and three wells.

Though designed as an equestrian compound or cattle ranch, the property might have other uses; the listing suggests it could be a shooting range, sports camp or private retreat.

“The Duke,” as Wayne was nicknamed, worked from the 1920s into the golden age of Hollywood, appearing in 179 film and TV productions. His scores of Western credits include “The Alamo,” “Stagecoach” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.” He won an Academy Award for 1969’s “True Grit.”

Tatiana Novick of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.