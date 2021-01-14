Tim Tebow passes Jacksonville home for $1.4 million

About 70 miles from where he won a pair of national championships with the Florida Gators, former quarterback Tim Tebow has made another pass, selling his Jacksonville home for $1.4 million. That’s the same price he paid for the property in 2014.

Records reveal the buyer is Robin Eletto, an executive at the sports retail company Fanatics.

Tebow, who grew up in Jacksonville, originally listed the home for $1.7 million last February. A year prior, he paid about $3 million for a slightly larger place just a mile away.

This one covers 6,500 square feet and sits on three-quarters of an acre. A motor court wraps around the front of the property, and out back, a brick patio with a gazebo descends to a pond.

White columns along the brick exterior give the house a vaguely Colonial feel, and a covered front porch opens to living spaces filled with wood, brick and stone. Wood-coffered ceilings top the dining room and billiards room. The window-filled sun room adds a wet bar.

Five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a media room complete the two-story floor plan.

A Heisman winner at Florida, Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 and led the team to a playoff win a year later before stints with the Jets, Patriots and Eagles. The 33-year-old pivoted to baseball in 2016, signing a minor league deal with the Mets and also serving as a college football analyst on ESPN’s SEC Network.

Julie Little Brewer of RE/MAX Specialists held the listing. Debbie Tufts of Engel & Völkers Jacksonville represented Eletto.