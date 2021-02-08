Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

‘FBI’ star Jeremy Sisto sells a half-built home in Laurel Canyon

The back patio of a home with a fire pit, tall trees and a lagoon-style pool.
The half-acre Laurel Canyon property, sold by actor Jeremy Sisto, includes a main house, guesthouse, patio and lagoon-style pool.
(Andre Warren)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jeremy Sisto is letting someone else finish the job in Hollywood Hills. The actor, who’s known for his roles in “Six Feet Under,” “Law & Order” and “FBI,” just sold a 1940s home that’s halfway through a remodel for $2.57 million.

That’s a little more than the $2.45 million he paid in 2013 when he bought it from Cassian Elwes, the British film producer behind “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Billionaire Boys Club.” Sisto had an interesting route to selling the place; records show he sought $2.4 million for it last summer before upping the price to $2.6 million in January and finding a buyer soon after.

At half an acre, the Laurel Canyon retreat offers a bit more space than the neighbors on a large corner lot. In addition to the 3,000-square-foot main house, there’s a guesthouse, lagoon-style swimming pool and patio with a fire pit.

The back patio
The back patio features a fire pit.
(Andre Warren)
The bones are in place, but the interiors are not yet finished. Listing photos show a brick fireplace in the living room and French doors along the back of the home. Elsewhere are three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A native of Grass Valley, Ca., Sisto began acting in the 1990s and has appeared in an equal mix of films and TV shows over the last three decades. After landing a main role in the HBO drama “Six Feet Under,” he starred in “Law & Order,” “Suburgatory,” “The Returned,” “Wicked City” and “FBI.”

Craig Knizek and Andre Warren of the Agency held the listing. Daniel Jacobson of Compass represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

