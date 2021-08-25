In Chatsworth, an iconic estate once home to Frank Sinatra asks $21.5 million

Whether you know it or not, you’ve probably already seen this Chatsworth home. The iconic Midcentury residence, which housed Frank Sinatra for a decade and starred in more films and TV shows than most actors working today, just surfaced for sale at $21 million.

By far the priciest of the 70 or so homes currently listed in the sleepy San Fernando Valley suburb, the sprawling 13-acre estate boasts an illustrious Hollywood history dating back seven decades.

It was built in 1951 for banking heiress Dora Hutchinson, who commissioned William Pereira for the job. Pereira, a prolific architect famous for his futuristic designs, is better known for his commercial work including the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, the Geisel Library in San Diego, the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and LAX.

Hutchinson hosted lavish parties at the estate before moving to New York and leasing the place to Frank Sinatra, who lived there in the 1950s and 1960s.

It still hosts celebrities on a regular basis, as the main residence now serves as a filming location. The sleek, single-story home wrapped around a 50-foot pool and lounge has appeared in “Mad Men,” “Californication,” “Big Little Lies,” “The Last Man on Earth,” “Transformers,” “Dreamgirls,” “Ali,” “Bewitched” and “Swordfish,” to name a few.

According to the listing, the production business brings in roughly $1 million a year, but that’s not the only investment opportunity. The property also comes with city approval for 10 homes with a separate entrance away from the main home.

The estate last listed for $12.5 million in 2018 but was recently remodeled, which explains the dramatic price jump. Secluded behind gates at the end of a nearly mile-long driveway, it sits atop a promontory overlooking the surrounding mountains and Chatsworth Nature Preserve.

Wrapped in glass, the main house combines vast, gallery-like spaces and long, scenic hallways. Wood accents complement the whitewashed rooms, lining cabinetry in the kitchen and walls in the living room. In addition to the swimming pool and 2,000-square-foot lounge surrounding it, highlights include a gym and massage room.

There’s also a guesthouse that comes with its own pool and backyard. Ideal for hosting, the property includes parking for 100 cars and space for 400 people.

Barrie Livingstone of Sotheby’s International Realty Malibu Brokerage holds the listing with Craig Knizek of the Agency.

Sinatra’s handful of California homes always make headlines when they come to market. Actress Mindy Kaling bought his Malibu beach house last year for $9.55 million, and his Palm Desert hideaway listed in December for $4.25 million.