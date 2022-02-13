Aaron Donald told NBC there’s a ‘strong possibility’ he’ll retire if Rams win Super Bowl

Aaron Donald told former player Rodney Harrison that if the Rams win the Super Bowl, he might retire.

The Rams All-Pro defensive tackle was interviewed by Harrison for a 12-minute pregame segment on NBC. After the interview aired Sunday, Harrison said that Donald told him off the air that he would consider retirement — if the Rams win.

Harrison was asked by Jac Collinsworth on the air what Donald thinks about his legacy. Harrison answered that Donald doesn’t want to be a defender that accomplished so many individual things but never won a Super Bowl.

He then said, “But he did tell me this, that if he wins the Super Bowl, there’s a strong possibility he could walk away from the game and retire.”

“You might be trending on that one,” Collinsworth said. “What makes him feel that way?”

Replied Harrison: “He just talked about wanting to spending more time with his family and he talked about his body, he works real hard on his body year around, and he’s achy.”

Donald, 30, has played eight seasons in the NFL and been named an All-Pro seven times and defensive player of the year three times.

Responding to Harrison’s report, Tony Dungy said: “If he’s that motivated to win and possibly retire, I wouldn’t want to have to block [Donald] today.”