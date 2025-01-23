Sean McVay says Rams need to address Matthew Stafford situation ASAP

Rams coach Sean McVay, typically unflappable during news conferences, did not look or sound like his usual self.

Last April, on the first night of the 2024 NFL draft, news leaked that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wanted his contract adjusted. The public disclosure unsettled McVay and general manager Les Snead that evening as they met with reporters to discuss the selection of first-round draft pick Jared Verse.

“That was a fun night,” McVay recalled Thursday, with a tinge of sarcasm. “A real fun night to take away from a good night.”

Advertisement

Stafford’s situation was not resolved until late July, when the Rams bent to his demands a few hours after all other players reported to training camp.

On Thursday, with Stafford’s and receiver Cooper Kupp’s futures uncertain, McVay indicated that addressing Stafford’s situation will be the first order of business when he and Rams executives meet next week to discuss the roster and plans for next season.

Rams Rams offseason: A look at what the team needs to address Five areas the Rams will need to address in the offseason, from QB Matthew Stafford to WR Cooper Kupp. Which players could be leaving and who might be back?

McVay does not want a repeat of last season.

“We don’t want to have that go on again,” McVay said during a video conference with reporters. “I don’t think that’s good for anybody. I think sooner than later. Being able to get that clarity...

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of love coming from our part, and I think there’s a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well, and I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario.”

After Sunday’s NFC divisional-round defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, Stafford said he would “take some time to think about” his future. “But I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball,” he said.

Stafford, who will turn 37 on Feb. 7, is due to earn $23 million next season, though only $4 million is guaranteed, according to Overthecap.com. He is scheduled to carry a salary-cap number of $49.7 million, according to the website.

Advertisement

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is flanked by receiver Cooper Kupp, left, and coach Sean McVay at practice, a combination the Rams might like to have again next season. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Stafford’s compensation, negotiated when he signed an extension in 2022, is now below market for the top quarterbacks in the NFL. If Stafford does not retire, he and his representatives are expected to demand another adjustment to his contract, which runs through the 2026 season.

Stafford passed for 20 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, this season and once again played through injuries — though he was not listed on the injury report after suffering a rib injury late in the season.

The injury came to light this week after Stafford’s wife, Kelly, talked about it during her podcast.

On Thursday, McVay said Stafford “banged up” his ribs during a Dec. 12 victory over the San Francisco 49ers but “nothing showed up” on imaging tests and that the condition did not affect Stafford’s ability to practice or play.

An MRI that was taken before the Rams’ NFC wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings “showed some stress reactions,” McVay said, but Stafford practiced and then played without appearing on the injury report.

Advertisement

When asked if he could say definitively that Stafford would be with the Rams next season, McVay initially sounded as if he was giving an appreciation speech for an employee leaving the company.

“I’m sure proud of the body of work, really proud of the way he’s played,” McVay said. “I think the coolest thing you can say about Matthew is he shines the brightest on the biggest stages. When you look at the seven playoff games he’s played in since he’s been a Ram, he certainly gives you a chance every time you step out on the field, and for that I’m sure appreciative.”

Later in the conference, McVay said he had spoken with Stafford.

“He knows how important he is to me and to our football team,” McVay said. “I thought it was a great dialogue.”

McVay also has close ties to Kupp, who was part of McVay’s first draft class in 2017.

Sports NFL conference championship picks: Is a Bills-Commanders Super Bowl really possible? A leg injury to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts could prove costly against the Commanders, and the Bills appear poised to break their playoff stigma against the Chiefs.

The Rams pondered trading Kupp after they started this season 1-4, and the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year and Super Bowl LVI most valuable player acknowledged this week that he did not have clarity on his future with the Rams.

So Kupp’s situation also will be among the first orders of discussion, McVay indicated.

“One of the things I’ve learned from him as much as anybody is there’s no good way to go about hard conversations other than just straight to the point,” McVay said. “And if you really love somebody enough, then you’re able to be honest and direct with them. And he’s always done that to me. That’s what I’ve done with him, and we’ll be able to figure out what is the best way to navigate that moving forward.”

McVay said an extension for running back Kyren Williams, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, was “certainly something that will be discussed as well.”

Advertisement

Etc.

Verse and defensive lineman Braden Fiske are finalists for Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year, which will be announced at NFL Honors before the Super Bowl. Fiske is scheduled to have “minor” surgery for a knee injury suffered against the Eagles, McVay said. ... Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant will interview with the Chicago Bears for their defensive coordinator job, McVay said. John Streicher, who served as game management coordinator for one season, is leaving to join Mike Vrabel’s New England Patriots staff, McVay said. McVay acknowledged reports that tight ends coach Nick Caley could be a candidate to become the New York Jets offensive coordinator, but added the Rams had not received a request to interview Caley.