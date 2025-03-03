Sean McVay on Matthew Stafford return: ‘Always an understanding’

Rams coach Sean McVay hugs quarterback Matthew Stafford after their win over the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium last season.

Star quarterback Matthew Stafford is back in the fold. Star receiver Cooper Kupp remains a potential trade asset.

With one week before the start of NFL free agency, Rams coach Sean McVay is resting, if not resting easy, knowing Stafford will be leading his team for a fifth season.

“I’ve been sleeping better these last couple days,” McVay said Monday during a videoconference with reporters.

Advertisement

Stafford and the Rams agreed to a contract adjustment on Friday, ending several weeks of speculation about the 16-year veteran’s future. The Rams gave Stafford’s agent permission to speak with other teams about the parameters of a contract if Stafford was traded, but Stafford ultimately chose to remain with McVay and the Rams.

“You want to make sure there’s good vibes going into it,” McVay said, “and we were able to check all of those boxes.”

It was the second year in a row that the Rams agreed to adjust the four-year extension that Stafford signed in 2022 after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title. In 2024, the Rams moved forward $5 million that Stafford was due to earn this season.

Advertisement

Rams Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson agrees to three-year extension with Rams Alaric Jackson, one of Matthew Stafford’s top protectors on the offensive line, is staying with the Rams on a three-year deal that includes $35 million in guarantees.

So there was “always an understanding,” McVay said, that there would be another adjustment this year, when Stafford was due to earn a below-market salary of $23 million.

Losing Stafford was “never something I thought would occur,” McVay said, later adding that the scenario was “never something that felt like ever got close, and it was never something that I allowed my mind to go to.”

And there was a positive, McVay said, noting that last year it took about seven months to resolve the situation, this year about three weeks.

Advertisement

“So maybe it will be about two or three days next year if we have to do this,” he quipped.

McVay said his “hope and expectation” was that back-up Jimmy Garoppolo would return as well, but he acknowledged that the pending free agent would have other options.

The Rams’ decision to part ways with Kupp came to light on Feb. 3, when the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year posted to social media that the team informed him he would be traded.

“There hasn’t been a more challenging decision since I’ve been here,” McVay said, adding, “It’s about the big picture.”

The last two seasons, Puka Nacua displaced Kupp as the No. 1 receiver. Kupp is scheduled to earn about $20 million in salary and bonuses, according to overthecap.com.

“You’re ultimately trying to put the puzzle together and with a lot of thought and consideration, we just felt like that was the best direction for our football team,” McVay said. “It doesn’t take away the love and respect and gratitude that you have for what he’s done. But it just came down to what we think is best in terms of putting together the whole puzzle.”

McVay said the Rams and Kupp’s agents have not discussed a contract restructure.

Asked if the door was completely closed on Kupp returning if no trade partner was found, McVay said, “I would never speak in absolutes.”

Advertisement

The Rams, however, will continue to look to replace Kupp through trades, free agency and the draft.

Last week, the Rams re-signed left tackle Alaric Jackson. When asked about pending free agents such as defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and outside linebacker Michael Hoecht, McVay indicated that general manager Les Snead was working to resolve situations before the NFL’s free-agent negotiating period begins Monday.

Veteran tight end Tyler Higbee and veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein also will return, McVay said.

Higbee sat out the first 14 games last season while recovering from knee surgery and shoulder surgeries. Havenstein was sidelined six games because of injuries.

“Those guys are instrumental to our success,” McVay said, adding, “When those guys were on the football field for us, we were a different offense. And you could tangibly feel the difference.”