Altercation at Hollywood nightclub leads to shootout between police and gunman

Shots were fired outside a Hollywood nightclub early Saturday morning.
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
An altercation outside a Hollywood nightclub led to a shootout between police and a gunman as he fled the scene early Saturday, Los Angels police said.

A nightclub security guard flagged officers down after the altercation spilled into the street around 1:48 am near Hollywood Boulevard and Ivar Avenue, police said.

As the officers drove toward the area, a suspect described as a heavy-set Caucasian male in his 30s began firing a handgun as he fled in a white sedan, police said. Officers fired back and pursued the sedan before losing sight of the vehicle.

No officers or bystanders were injured. At this point, it’s unclear whether the suspect or his vehicle were struck by gunfire.

The area near Hollywood Boulevard and Ivar Avenue will be closed for several hours as police conduct an investigation.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

