Aaron Paul looks to cut a deal for Sunset Strip pad as he heads to Los Feliz

It’s been a busy month for Aaron Paul. After shelling out nearly $7 million earlier this month for Jim Parson’s Los Feliz estate, the “Breaking Bad” actor has put his Sunset Strip home of seven years up for grabs at $2.499 million.
The move is something of an upgrade for Paul. His new home, a scenic Spanish Colonial Revival-style home on 1.5 acres, counts actor Robert Pattinson and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as former owners.
His old place was also designed in Spanish style, but occupies a much smaller footprint of 4,800 square feet. The property makes the most of its space, however, offering a lanai off the master suite, a rooftop deck, a zen garden and a studio apartment.
Through a hand-painted tile walkway and rustic front door, the home features plenty of other Spanish accents in the common spaces. Beamed ceilings and original hardwood floors touch up the living and dining rooms, and wrought ironwork makes a few appearances as well.
Elsewhere, there’s a grand foyer, chef’s kitchen and wet bar. Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms finish off the floor plan, including a master suite with a step-up lounge.
Throughout the 2,400-square-foot interior, picture windows take in city light views.
Records show Paul paid $1.399 million for the home in 2012.
Paul’s breakout role came in AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” and he received three Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Jesse Pinkman. More recently, the 39-year-old has starred in “BoJack Horseman” and “The Path.”
Shayn Scott of Keller Williams Beverly Hills holds the listing.