Music producer Adam Anders seeks $7 million for Hidden Hills home with recording studio

Record producer Adam Anders and his wife, singer Nikki Anders, are hoping to spin up some interest for their home in Hidden Hills. The equestrian estate, complete with a recording studio, is on the market for $6.995 million, records show.
Past a circular driveway, the home opens through a red front door to 5,750 square feet of white-walled interior.
The open-space floor plan is topped with vaulted ceilings and has two living spaces and a dining area in the common area. Two designer chandeliers, a wall of built-ins and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace fill the expansive room.
Marble countertops line the center-island kitchen, which expands to another lounge with a fireplace.
A third fireplace is found in the master suite, which sits under beamed ceilings. There are six bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms in all.
The recording studio boasts a separate entrance and could double as a guest suite. A swimming pool and spa, a playground, a fire pit, a basketball court, a barn and gardens fill the 1.34 acres of grounds.
Adam Anders launched his record label, Deep Well Records, in 2011. He boasts four Grammy nominations and has collaborated with such artists as Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and the Jonas Brothers.
Nikki served as a mentor on the reality television show “The Glee Project.” She has credits on soundtracks for “Hannah Montana,” “Glee” and “The Suite Life on Deck.”
The couple bought the place about eight years ago for $2.2 million, records show.
Alex Galuz of Crescent Real Estate Corp. holds the listing.