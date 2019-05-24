Adam Levine sells celebrity-pedigreed estate in Beverly Hills for $45 million

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 fame and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, have sold their estate in Beverly Hills for $45 million, records show.
The Traditional-style home, set behind gates on more than an acre, hit the market in April for $47.5 million. Levine and Prinsloo bought the property a year ago for $33,901,000.
The grand two-story was previously owned by “Will & Grace” creator Max Mutchnick and, before him, tennis star Pete Sampras. Built in 1933 and recently renovated, the house has more than 10,000 square feet of living space, custom steel-framed windows and two kitchens.
Other features include multiple wet bars, a screening room and a gym. A total of five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, which includes a guest house, rounds out the living space.
Outside, the landscaped property has space for entertaining in the form of a paver patio with a built-in barbecue and a fire pit.
An oval-shaped swimming pool sits below the patio area. Elsewhere is a tennis court.
Levine, 40, is the lead vocalist and guitarist for Maroon 5. The Grammy-winning pop-rock group has hits that include "She Will Be Loved," "This Love" and "Moves Like Jagger." The group's last album, "V" (2014), sold more than 2 million copies worldwide.
Since 2010, he has appeared as a coach/judge on the singing-competition series "The Voice."
Prinsloo, 30, has been featured in ad campaigns for scores of luxury brands including Juicy Couture and Tommy Hilfiger.
Earlier this year, the couple made a move in another Westside pocket, buying a Pacific Palisades home from actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for $32 million.
Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency handled both ends of the deal.