Keeping cool amid Adam Levine’s cheating scandal, Maroon 5 announces Las Vegas residency

Maroon 5, that upcoming Las Vegas residency of yours is absurd.

Just a week after frontman Adam Levine was embroiled in a cheating scandal involving Instagram model Sumner Stroh and other women, Maroon 5 announced its performing plans for 2023.

On Tuesday, the pop band shared in matching Instagram and Twitter posts that it will make Sin City its home for an upcoming residency at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live in Las Vegas.

“We’re headed back to Vegas!,” the band said.

There will be two legs to the band’s Dolby Live residency. The first will start March 24 and end April 8. The “Sugar” band will then return in the summer for the second half of its residency, starting July 28 and ending Aug. 12.

Tickets are available for pre-sale on Ticketmaster starting Wednesday, and regular sale Monday, Oct. 3.

But even before its Park MGM residency, Maroon 5 will head to Vegas on Saturday to perform for “The Event,” a benefit hosted by the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. Additional performers will be H.E.R., Maren Morris, John Mulaney and Pitbull.

Maroon 5 and its performing schedule has been closely watched in recent weeks amid allegations that Levine cheated on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo. The allegations started with Stroh, who claimed in a TikTok video that she had been “having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model.”

“Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year,” she said before sharing private messages she shared with the “She Will Be Loved” singer.

Levine denied the allegations, but more women came forward claiming they also received flirty messages from the Maroon 5 lead singer. Naturally, Levine’s alleged text messages became meme material for users on Twitter.

“Righteous Gemstones” actor Adam DeVine, who shares a similar name with the Maroon 5 personality, even put his own spin on the cheating scandal with an Instagram post.

“Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine,” he captioned his Saturday photo. “He’s a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”

However, the drama and memes don’t seem to be bothering Levine and Prinsloo too much. On Wednesday, TMZ captured the couple holding hands and exchanging smiles in Montecito, Calif.

“There’s really no apparent sign of tension between them,” TMZ reported.