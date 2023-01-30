Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine welcome third baby: But what name did they pick?

Model Behati Prinsloo and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine have reportedly welcomed their third child months after the couple weathered a scandal hinging on Levine’s social media activity.

People reported Monday that the new baby had arrived, but no further details were made available. A representative for the couple did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment. Neither Prinsloo, 34, nor Levine, 43, has yet announced the baby news on their social media accounts.

The new arrival joins the couple’s other children, daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose.

Advertisement

Prinsloo, who wed the “Payphone” hitmaker in Mexico in July 2014, revealed in September that she was expecting again. A few days later, Levine was embroiled in a cheating scandal after Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged on TikTok that she had had an affair with him but had ended things after about a year. Incidentally, she also revealed that their alleged direct messages discussed the name of his future child, and Levine asked if he could name the baby after her.

“The Voice” coach said in late September that he did not have an affair with Stroh but admitted that he “crossed the line” by having “flirtatious” exchanges with someone who was not his wife. And while social media lighted up with memes re-purposing his alleged DMs, more women came forward with alleged flirty messages from the “Moves Like Jagger” singer.

Prinsloo, who rose to fame as Victoria’s Secret model, was reportedly “very upset” by the allegations but has appeared to stand by the musician. Alas, we’ll have to wait and see what the couple ultimately named baby No. 3.