Al Capone’s family home sells for more than double the asking price

More than 70 years after his death, Al Capone’s legacy still carries some weight in the Windy City. The mobster’s former home in Chicago’s South Side just sold for $226,000 — more than twice the asking price of $109,900.
Capone bought the home in 1923 while working as the right-hand man to crime boss Johnny Torrio. He reportedly paid $5,500 for the two-flat brownstone and lived there with his wife and mother, whose names were on the deed, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Built in 1905, the Park Manor home holds six bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 2,820 square feet. It was listed as a multi-unit property, offering three bedrooms on each floor.
Crown molding lines the octagonal living spaces, and other features include wood-trimmed windows, paneled walls and hardwood floors. Tile fills the kitchens, of which there are two.
There’s also a basement, an all-brick garage, a covered front porch and a second-story balcony. It sits on roughly a quarter of an acre.
Ryan Smith of RE/MAX Properties held the listing. Kief Mkrdichian of Century 21 Affiliated represented the buyer.
Capone spent seven years as a crime boss in Prohibition-era Chicago and is infamous for his alleged role in the Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre. He spent about eight years in prison for tax evasion before dying of cardiac arrest in 1947.