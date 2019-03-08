In Solana Beach, former slugger Aubrey Huff sizes up a second home sale

It’s been an active retirement for longtime MLB player Aubrey Huff. Months after selling his San Diego digs, the former Giant has listed his contemporary home a few miles north in Solana Beach for $2.275 million.
Should it sell, Huff will have had a short stay in the coastal city. Records show he bought the home newly built last summer for $2.14 million.
The modern digs offer a much different vibe than the Mediterranean estate he sold last year. Across 2,684 square feet of sleek interiors, light hardwood floors are the only thing that interrupt the gray-toned color palette.
On the main level, an open floor plan connects a living room with a wine cooler to a marble-splashed kitchen. Both the bonus room and guest bedroom open outside to a fenced backyard with a dining area and outdoor shower.
Up a floating staircase, the master suite offers dual vanities and a freestanding tub. It’s one of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
The second story expands to a terrace that takes in views of the ocean, which sits a short walk away.
Jeneane Mason of Douglas Elliman and Destiny Davis of Douglas Elliman’s Eklund and Gomes Team hold the listing.
Huff, 42, won a pair of World Series titles with the Giants and also played for the Devil Rays, Orioles, Astros and Tigers during his 13-year career. Following his retirement in 2014, he has dabbled in television and radio, appearing as a baseball color commentator for the Pac-12 Network and as a co-host on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game.