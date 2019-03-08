Advertisement

In Solana Beach, former slugger Aubrey Huff sizes up a second home sale

By
Mar 08, 2019 | 2:05 PM
In Solana Beach, former slugger Aubrey Huff sizes up a second home sale
Built in 2018, the 2,684-square-foot home is a short walk from the beach. (Brent Haywood Photography)

It’s been an active retirement for longtime MLB player Aubrey Huff. Months after selling his San Diego digs, the former Giant has listed his contemporary home a few miles north in Solana Beach for $2.275 million.

Should it sell, Huff will have had a short stay in the coastal city. Records show he bought the home newly built last summer for $2.14 million.

Advertisement

The modern digs offer a much different vibe than the Mediterranean estate he sold last year. Across 2,684 square feet of sleek interiors, light hardwood floors are the only thing that interrupt the gray-toned color palette.

On the main level, an open floor plan connects a living room with a wine cooler to a marble-splashed kitchen. Both the bonus room and guest bedroom open outside to a fenced backyard with a dining area and outdoor shower.

Advertisement

Up a floating staircase, the master suite offers dual vanities and a freestanding tub. It’s one of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

The second story expands to a terrace that takes in views of the ocean, which sits a short walk away.

Jeneane Mason of Douglas Elliman and Destiny Davis of Douglas Elliman’s Eklund and Gomes Team hold the listing.

Huff, 42, won a pair of World Series titles with the Giants and also played for the Devil Rays, Orioles, Astros and Tigers during his 13-year career. Following his retirement in 2014, he has dabbled in television and radio, appearing as a baseball color commentator for the Pac-12 Network and as a co-host on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement