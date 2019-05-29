Basketball’s Chandler Parsons seeks $13.5 million for Bel Air mansion

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons is looking to bring his two-year tenure in Bel Air to a close. After shelling out $10.9 million for a contemporary mansion in the Westside neighborhood two years ago, he’s put the property on the market for $13.5 million.
Spanning three quarters of an acre, the gated property centers on a modern farmhouse built in 2016. Across two stories, it holds six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 11,864 square feet.
Though the interior remains the same, Parsons left a major mark on the estate by adding a basketball court in the backyard. Wrapped in hedges, the space also holds a covered patio, a turf lawn and a zero-edge swimming pool and spa with LED lighting.
Shades of black and white color the living spaces, which include a two-story foyer with dual staircases, an indoor-outdoor living room and a sleek, whitewashed kitchen. Farther in, there’s a stylish family room with a wet bar and wine cellar.
Upstairs, a master suite under vaulted ceilings holds one of five fireplaces. In addition to a marble-washed bathroom and boutique-inspired closet, it expands to a private balcony overlooking the grounds.
The second story also offers a gym and movie theater with tiered seating.
Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Parsons, 30, has played eight seasons in the NBA, spending time with the Rockets and Mavericks before inking a maximum four-year deal with the Grizzlies in 2016 worth $94 million.