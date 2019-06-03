13 reasons why Dylan Minnette might have bought this particular house

“13 Reasons Why” star Dylan Minnette bought a 1920s bungalow in a Los Angeles neighborhood for $1.25 million earlier this year, public records show. We took a look at the place and offer these 13 reasons on why he might have done that.
1--Not scared away from real estate despite having starred in the 2018 Netflix horror flick “The Open House.”
2--Cool Spanish-style vibe.
3—Starter house sized at less than 1,400 square feet. (Less vacuuming.)
4--Heavy-duty arched front door with wrought-iron grille work.
5--Gently arched/barrel-style great room ceiling.
6--A step-down family room with a fireplace and access to the back patio.
7--Hoodie storage can be split between the two bedrooms.
8--Glass-walled shower in the updated bathroom leaves little to the imagination.
9--Old meets new kitchen with a vintage range, stainless steel refrigerator and an under-mounted double sink.
10--Bright green door off the kitchen that opens to the backyard.
11--Covered patio with market lighting.
12--Room for guests who like to do chores. There’s a studio/bedroom with a three-quarter bathroom and laundry off the garage.
13--Mature landscaping shrouds the atmospheric house, and Minette, in mystery.
The property previously sold in 2010 for $553,000.
Minnette, 22, has starred in “13 Reasons Why,” the controversial drama revolving around a teen’s suicide, since 2017. His other series work includes appearances on “Lost,” “Scandal” and “Grey's Anatomy.”
He also was in the horror films “Don't Breathe” (2016) and “Let Me In” (2010), as well as the fantasy film “Goosebumps” (2015).
Jennifer Gainey of Compass was the listing agent and Natasha Barrett and Alexa Michel Krull of the Agency represented Minette in the purchase, according to the Multiple Service Listing.