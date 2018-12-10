Eddie Murphy’s former mansion sells for about half the $10-million asking price

In Granite Bay, Calif., an affluent suburb northeast of Sacramento, the onetime home of actor and comedian Eddie Murphy has sold at auction for $5.5 million.
That’s a far cry from when the 2.5-acre estate returned to market in May for $10 million. Murphy, along with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy, sold the property in 2007 for $6.1 million.
Overlooking Folsom Lake, the compound holds a 12,600-square-foot modern mansion, a 5,200-square-foot guesthouse, a 1,200-square-foot gym, a swimming pool and a sports court. In total, there are 10 bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms.
A rotunda-topped great room encircled by dual staircases opens the interior, which comes fully furnished. Rounded lounges and lofts adjoin the space, which also holds a wet bar and a Schimmel Pegasus piano.
Other highlights include a formal dining room, sunny breakfast nook, billiards room, arcade and movie theater. One of the bedrooms is themed after “Shrek,” the animated film franchise in which Murphy voiced the role of Donkey.
Outside, a patio descends to an infinity-edge pool and spa. Second-story balconies overlook the palm-topped space. Gardens and lawns, as well as a pavilion and a pair of garages, fill out the rest of the grounds.
Nick Sadek of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.
The home was sold on site with no reserve through DeCaro Auctions International. The home itself sold for $5 million, and the extra half a million came through a 10% fee for the auction house.
Murphy, 57, is a renowned actor, stand-up comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum. His films include “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “The Nutty Professor” and “Dreamgirls,” for which he won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor.