Horror actor Vincent Price’s onetime Westside haunt lists at nearly $21 million

Price, who died in 1993 at 82, left a huge body of film and television work. His first foray into horror flicks was “Tower of London” (1939) starring Basil Rathbone and Boris Karloff. Among his movies were the 1953 3-D film “House of Wax,” “The Pit and the Pendulum” (1961) and “The Abominable Dr. Phibes” (1971). Another generation would hear his distinctive bass voice speaking in a sequence on the Michael Jackson 1982 song "Thriller."