‘Nailed It!’ co-host Jacques Torres serves up a home in Encino

Pastry chef and chocolatier Jacques Torres — co-host of the Netflix cooking series “Nailed It!” — has put his gated Encino house on the market at $1.85 million.
Listing details from when he bought the 1950 Traditional-style home five years ago describe a generous-sized kitchen that “can’t wait to be transformed into a culinary sanctuary.” Today’s description references a recently updated kitchen with granite countertops, a breakfast nook and new appliances.
Whether the room is now, in fact, a culinary sanctuary is left to the imagination. The accompanying photos do not provide a glimpse.
The 3,750 square feet of living space contains a living room with a fireplace and five bedrooms. The lower level, with a bedroom and bathroom and separate entrance, can function as guest quarters. There’s also an attic with dormer windows above the garage.
A sundeck overlooks the backyard swimming pool.
The one-third-acre property previously changed hands in 2014 for $1,324,500.
Monique Kangarlou of Nelson Shelton is the listing agent.