Tennis pro Jelena Jankovic serves up Rancho Santa Fe mansion at $13.5 million

Serbian tennis player Jelena Jankovic has put her custom-built home in Rancho Santa Fe in play at $13.5 million.
The Mediterranean mansion, designed by Mark Radford, sits on about two acres in a guard-gated community with a tennis court and a swimming pool. The more than 15,000-square-foot house has a home theater, a billiards room, five fireplaces and a 12-car subterranean garage.
Eye-catching details include walnut woodwork, Swarovski crystal chandeliers and travertine stone walls. Rich wood detailing fills the vaulted-ceiling office, and the wine cellar has storage for 1,200 bottles. In the family room, there’s a wet bar.
Including two master suites, the house has eight bathrooms and 11 bathrooms. A lower level holds a gym, a massage room, a dry sauna and a steam shower.
“It’s too big for my own good,” the tennis player said of the home in 2012. “The good thing is if I have guests, I don’t have to see them. We’ll need walkie-talkies.”
Jankovic, 33, is a former Women’s Tennis Assn. No. 1-ranked singles player. In addition to more than a dozen WTA singles titles, she won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title in 2007 with Jamie Murray.
She has twice been named Sportswoman of the Year by Serbia’s National Olympic Committee.
Ryan Dalzell of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.