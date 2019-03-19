Racecar driver Jenson Button finds the finish line in Brentwood

Former Formula 1 racing champion Jenson Button has officially changed gears in Brentwood, selling a home in the area for $6.2 million.
Button, who now competes in the Japanese Super GT Series, bought the property two years ago for $6.1 million, records show.
The Traditional-style home, built in 1959 and boasting updated details, is fenced from the street and has a covered porch along the front. Designed for outdoor entertaining, the two-story has pocketing walls of glass that open to the backyard. Covered patio space, a swimming pool with a raised spa and a built-in barbecue/bar are among outdoor amenities.
The approximately 4,800 square feet of living space contains a living room with a fireplace, a center-island kitchen, a dining room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Vaulted and beamed ceilings top the master suite, which features a large walk-in closet.
The property had been listed for as much as $6.85 million, records show.
Button, 39, has appeared in more than 300 F1 races, making 50 podium finishes and winning 15 Grand Prix events. In 2009, the British driver won the Formula One World Championship while driving for Brawn GP.
Last year, he won the Super GT title with Kunimitsu racing.
Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Alphonso Lascano and Bjorn Farrugia, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.