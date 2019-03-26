Comedian Jim Jefferies puts his Mount Olympus perch up for rent

It’s been a busy March for Jim Jefferies. Days after the third season of his late-night talk show premiered on Comedy Central, the comedian has put his Mount Olympus home up for rent at $9,600.
He bought the two-story spot seven years ago for $1.255 million, records show. Set behind gates and tall trees, it offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms across 3,500 square feet.
An open floor plan unites the common spaces in the tan-toned interior. There’s a living room, step-up dining area, granite-splashed kitchen and family room with a wet bar — all of which are lined with tile.
Upstairs, the corner master suite boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that take in sweeping city light views. A second-story balcony overlooks the backyard, which combines turf and tile.
Luis Pezzini of Pezzini Luxury Homes holds the listing.
Over the last decade, Jefferies has released stand-up specials such as “Bare,” “Fully Functional” and “Freedumb.” The Australia native has also starred in two TV shows: FX’s “Legit,” which ran for two seasons, and “The Jim Jefferies Show.”