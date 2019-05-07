Soap star Joshua Morrow puts stately Lake Sherwood home up for sale

Joshua Morrow, known for his longtime role as Nicholas Newman on the daytime soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” is looking to make a scene change near Westlake Village. He’s listed his renovated home in guard-gated Lake Sherwood for sale at $4.995 million.
The Traditional house, built in 1995, was recently reimagined and combines contemporary elements with East Coast-inspired design flair. A brick walkway leads up to the front of the stately two-story, which pairs white clapboard siding with powder blue-hued shutters. Brick pedestals with lantern-style lights reinforce the classic look.
Inside, the house has about 6,000 square feet of crisp white living space, a two-story entry, a media room/den, an office, six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Coffered ceilings top the chef’s kitchen and breakfast area, which has a marble-topped island/bar and a wine fridge.
The multiroom master suite features dual walk-in closets and French doors that open to an oversized balcony.
A covered and heated outdoor living room creates additional living space in the backyard. The house sits on nearly half an acre of grounds and has a new swimming pool and spa, a fire pit, a built-in barbecue and a four-car garage.
Morrow, 45, has starred in “The Young and the Restless” since 1994. In addition, he formed the boy band 3Deep in 1998, releasing an album titled “Yes Yes Yes … No No No” the following year.
He bought the house a year ago for $3.295 million, records show.
Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Associates holds the listing.