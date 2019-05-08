Kaley Cuoco lists Tarzana mansion she bought from Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian

The long-running sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” is coming to a close this month, and in the meantime, actress Kaley Cuoco is homing in on a home sale. Her Tarzana mansion of five years is on the market for $6.9 million.
She bought the Mulholland Park estate from Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian for $5.499 million in 2014, the Times previously reported.
Cuoco has made some significant changes since then, namely to the 8,000-square-foot interior. Living spaces once dominated by dark tones have been lightened, and such custom finishes as textured wallpaper, tumbled stone and mosaic accents now touch up the common rooms.
A dramatic rotunda foyer, complete with columns and a sweeping staircase, kicks things off. Farther in, there’s a formal dining room under coffered ceilings, a center-island kitchen with a breakfast nook and a family room with a fireplace.
Another highlight comes in the step-down living room, which boasts a wet bar and swinging bench.
Six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a movie theater and office round out the two-story floor plan. Upstairs, a master suite with mirrored walls expands to a lounge and wraparound balcony.
A loggia lines the home’s backside, opening up to a covered arbor, outdoor kitchen, swimming pool and spa. The landscaped grounds cover three quarters of an acre.
Cuoco, 33, appeared in the series “8 Simple Rules” and “Charmed” before starring as Penny in “The Big Bang Theory.” On the film side, her roles include “Authors Anonymous,” “The Penthouse” and “The Wedding Ringer.”
In 2014, she sold a Tuscan-inspired home in Sherman Oaks with her then-husband, former tennis player Ryan Sweeting, for $2.565 million.
Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.