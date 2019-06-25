‘Arrow’ star Katie Cassidy makes a quick exit in Encino

Actress Katie Cassidy, who stars in the superhero series “Arrow,” has sold her Encino home for $1.835 million. It was on the market for about six weeks.
The updated contemporary-style house in the Encino Hills area had been listed for $1.899 million. Cassidy bought the place in early 2017 for $1.56 million, public records show.
An open-concept living area lined with glass doors is at the heart of the 2,950-square-foot house. The gleaming white kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops and a 9-foot-long island. In the living room, there’s an oversized fireplace.
The master suite is outfitted with a walk-in closet and a second closet hidden behind a secret door — a must-have amenity for most superhero characters. A custom bed features a flat-screen television with a motorized lift. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in all.
Outside, there’s a saltwater swimming pool, a spa and ample patio space. Mountain and treetop views abound.
Cassidy, 32, gained fame for her scream-queen roles in “When a Stranger Calls,” “Black Christmas” and the 2010 remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”
In addition to playing the character Laurel Lance/Black Canary on “Arrow,” she has reprised the role on the spinoff shows “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” Her other series work includes “Supernatural,” “Gossip Girl” and “Melrose Place.”
Casey Winchell of Kennedy Wilson Real Estate Sales & Marketing was the listing agent. Allison Gold of Compass represented the buyer.