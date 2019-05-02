Actress Kristin Davis looks to sell leafy Brentwood compound

Actress Kristin Davis, known for her role as Charlotte on the show “Sex and the City” and in its sequel films, has put her home among trees in Brentwood up for sale at $3.3 million.
Set at the end of a cul-de-sac, the property consists of an updated main house and an accessory dwelling that combine to offer four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and more than 4,000 square feet of living space.
Beamed ceilings top the open floor plan, which holds a living room with a wet bar, a dining room and a center-island kitchen. The master suite includes additional space for an office/studio. Additional flex space is used as a screening room with tiered ceilings.
There are canyon and mountain views from the rear balconies and decking.
Davis bought the property through a trust more than two decades ago for $690,000.
Prior to her run on “Sex and the City, the 54-year-old actress appeared on the daytime soap opera “General Hospital” and the show “Melrose Place.” More recently, she had a recurring role on “Bad Teacher,” a sitcom based on the 2011 film of the same title.
Mimi McCormick and Maureen McCormick of Compass hold the listing.