TV attorney Lisa Bloom lists infamous murder house in Los Feliz for $3.5 million

Lisa Bloom, the civil rights attorney and former truTV host, and her husband, entrepreneur Braden Pollock, have listed the so-called murder house in Los Feliz for sale at $3.5 million.
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home, which dates to the 1920s, gained notoriety in 1959, when then-owner Dr. Harold Perelson killed his wife in the master bedroom before taking his own life, according to Los Angeles Times archives.
Subsequent owners, a Lincoln Heights family, owned the property for decades without ever moving into the home — a mystery still unexplained.
Bloom and Pollock bought the property three years in a probate sale for $2.3 million, The Times previously reported, and were reportedly renovating the hillside home, which had fallen into disrepair as it sat dormant for more than half a century. However, it appears there’s much work to be done for the next owner; a listing for the property notes that the home’s interior has been “taken down to the studs.”
Originally designed by Harry E. Weiner for prominent businessman Harry Schumacher of the Schumacher Distributing Co., the three-story house has more than 5,000 square feet of interior space, grand formal rooms, a library/study, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. A ballroom with rolled ceilings occupies the top floor.
A three-car garage sits off the street, while another two-car garage is reached by a long drive.
Despite a grisly past, the home does come with Hollywood cachet. German filmmaker Frederic Zelnik and his wife, silent film star Lya Mara, also owned the property at one time.
Bloom, 57, anchored the truTV news series "Lisa Bloom: Open Court" from 2001-09 and has been a legal analyst for "The Today Show" since 2013.
The only daughter of high-profile civil rights attorney Gloria Allred, she was the attorney for three women who accused news anchor Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment in 2017. The complaint led to an investigation into O’Reilly’s behavior and his eventual dismissal from Fox News.
