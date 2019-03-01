Actress Lucy Hale falls for a Spanish-style home in Studio City

It appears Lucy Hale’s story will continue in Studio City.
The actress of “Pretty Little Liars” fame has bought a Spanish-style home in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood through a trust for $2.95 million, records show. Last week, she listed another house in the area for $2.498 million.
Set at the end of a gated and winding drive, the two-story home has been extensively renovated and features walnut wood floors, high ceilings and decorative tile work. French doors in the chef’s kitchen and dining room lead outdoors to a tiled patio with a brick fireplace.
The 2,750-square-foot floor plan also holds four bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms. A clawfoot bathtub, artistic tile and a cedar-lined walk-in closet highlight the master suite.
The house, built in the 1940s, sits on about an acre of grounds and has a saltwater swimming pool. Views take in the surrounding hills and canyon area.
Hale, 29, appeared on the shows “Bionic Woman” and “Privileged” before landing her most widely known role as Aria Montgomery on “Pretty Little Liars.” She is set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy “A Nice Girl Like You.”
The property originally came up for sale in the summer of 2018 for $3.485 million, records show.
Robert Howell of Keller Williams Beverly Hills was the listing agent. F. Ron Smith and David Berg of Compass represented the buyer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.