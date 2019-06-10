Hockey vet Marc-Andre Fleury scores a buyer for Las Vegas home

NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his house in Las Vegas for $2.3 million. The Quebec-born hockey veteran bought the single-story house two years ago from former Ducks and Canadiens defenseman Sheldon Souray for the same amount, public records show.
The four-year-old Tuscan-vibe contemporary contains slightly more than 6,000 square feet of interior space. Details include Venetian plaster walls, plantation shutters and wood and travertine floors.
A barrel ceiling of herringbone-patterned brick tops the dining room. The floor plan also includes an open-plan kitchen, a den with a fireplace, an office, five bedrooms and 4.75 bathrooms.
Glass pocket doors open to a covered patio and a swimming pool with a spa. A sunken conversation area with a fire pit, two verandas and a detached casita are among exterior improvements.
Fleury, 34, spent his first 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning three Stanley Cups with the team. He joined the Las Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and last year led the team to the Stanley Cup finals.
The four-time National Hockey League All-Star won a gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver as a member of Team Canada.
Ivan Sher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties handled the transaction.