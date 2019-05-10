Hollywood’s Mark Damon puts pedigreed Beverly Hills estate back up for sale

Actor-producer Mark Damon has relisted his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for sale at $8.995 million.
Damon, 86, has owned the property since 1984, when he paid late producer and talent manager Sandy Gallin $2.4 million for the estate.
Known as the Lodge, the two-plus-acre estate centers on a Tudor-style home of about 11,000 square feet. Built in 1972 and full of character, the home boasts inlaid wood and tile floors, exposed beams, a two-story living room with soaring picture windows and a rustic den with a wet bar.
A wood-paneled breakfast room is outfitted with built-in bench seating and a rustic fireplace, and the country-inspired kitchen holds a tiled center island. French doors in the dining room, which sits beneath coffered ceilings, bring in garden views.
The master suite, clad in wood paneling, opens to a private deck with a Japanese tea room. There are six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in all.
Outside, panoramic views create a scenic backdrop for expansive decking and a brick-surrounded swimming pool and spa. A large brick motor court sits off the front.
Damon, as an actor, appeared in such films as “House of Usher” and “Johnny Yuma” before pivoting to producing. Among his producer credits is “Monster,” for which Charlize Theron won an Oscar for best actress in a leading role, as well as “Mac and Me,” “2 Guns” and “Lone Survivor.”
The property is co-listed by a trio of “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” stars: Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty and James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency.