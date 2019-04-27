Golfer Mark O’Meara tees up custom Houston home for sale

Pro golfer Mark O’Meara is taking a swing at selling his home in Houston. The two-story estate, which was built for O’Meara a decade ago, is on the market for $3.699 million, records show.
Combining Mediterranean and traditional styles, the cul-de-sac home sits on half an acre, packing a swimming pool and putting green into the professionally landscaped grounds. It’s found on the west side of the city in Bunker Hill Village.
In 7,072 square feet, it holds five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and a handful of elegant living spaces with high-end finishes.
Highlights include a foyer under barrel ceilings, a formal dining room, a center-island chef’s kitchen, a wood-filled office and a pair of tile-lined living rooms.
Amenities round out the rest of the interior. There’s a lofted media room, a wine cellar and a movie theater with tiered seating.
The front yard features a circular driveway, and out back, palm trees top the swimming pool and spa.
O’Meara, 62, boasts 34 wins since turning pro in 1984. His notable victories came in the same year, when he won the Masters Tournament and the Open Championship in 1998.
Four years ago, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Diane Kingshill of Compass holds the listing.